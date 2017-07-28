24°
News

Mentor program for Northern Rivers small businesses

Samantha Poate
| 28th Jul 2017 11:46 AM
SafeWork NSW Director, Region North, Laurence Richey, was in Goonellabah on July 27 to announce a mentor program roll out in the Far North Coast for 2018.
SafeWork NSW Director, Region North, Laurence Richey, was in Goonellabah on July 27 to announce a mentor program roll out in the Far North Coast for 2018.

A NEW mentor program specifically catered for the Far North Coast will be rolled out by SafeWork NSW in 2018.

SafeWork NSW Director, Region North, Lawrence Richey said by running a targeted program local businesses and mentors could be more accessible and tailored to participants.

"Traditionally it has been a state-wide program where mentors and mentees travelled long distances to collaborate,” Mr Richey said.

The Mentor Program is designed to help small businesses find new solutions to work health and safety, compensation and injury management challenges.

The program is supported by the North Coast Safety Network, as well as Murwillumbah, Ballina, Lismore and Tweed Heads Business Chambers.

Since 2006, 485 NSW businesses have participated in the program with more than 90% of mentees saying they improved work health and safety practices in their business.

"It not only enables them to improve safety but also improves their competitiveness and productivity through a series of site visits, advisory sessions and workshops,” Mr Richey said.

SafeWork has called on experienced safety experts and small businesses in the North Coast to collaborate to come up with ways they can create the best safety culture in the workplace.

To qualify as a mentee, a business must employ equivalent to or less than 20 full-time workers.

Mentees are also eligible to apply for a $500 rebate after making a safety improvement in their workplace through SafeWork's Small Business Rebate Program.

For more information visit www.safework.nsw.gov.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  business local businesses northern rivers safework nsw work health and safety

