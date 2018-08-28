Mentor keen to set up life after netball

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning captain Geva Mentor has declared she is hungry to "go around again” in Super Netball, but says contract discussions surrounding her future will focus on life after the game.

A visibly pumped Mentor returned to the Lightning's Sippy Downs home for the first time since their grand final success alongside teammates on Tuesday with trophies and medals in tow.

While celebrations on the club's remarkable second Super Netball title in as many years continues, Mentor said she was also excited to enter conversations regarding her playing future this week.

Although the 33-year-old lauded the region and club, Mentor said she would consider all options before making a decision in a bid to bolster her future away from the court.

"I'm feeling in good condition so I'm definitely ready to go around again and I'm not going to be one of those 30-year-olds that's retiring just yet,” she said.

"I definitely love it up here and obviously I love the Sunshine Coast so it's just about trying to work things out. Obviously there's no denial that I'm not getting any younger so it's probably making sure that this next contract and this next bit sets me up ready for life after netball too.

"I think I will keep my options open, but for me it's important that I weigh up what is important to me and at the moment it's family and making sure that I'm moving in the right direction post netball too.

"Lightning have been so fantastic to me and have given me so much opportunity and not just the Lightning but the Sunshine Coast in general and I absolutely love it up here and it suits my tan nicely too.”

The Lightning is expected to announce its 2019 roster next week.

Mentor was hopeful the Lightning could remain largely intact come 2019, but said the club would need to embrace a fresh approach if it were to claim hat-trick title success.

"I think it's important that we don't stay as we are and we make sure whether it's a few different members of the team, different direction or different game plan that we're going to do that we stick together and we move in the right direction,” she said.

When asked if former player Laura Langman - who has been granted an exemption by Netball New Zealand to pursue a contract overseas - could return and be part of those plans, Mentor said she was unsure.

"We'd welcome Laura back with open arms but the hardest thing is that we'd probably need a few more spots and positions available so if we can increase the playing roster up to 12 again that'd be fantastic,” she said.

Sunshine Coast Lightning will celebrate their Super Netball victory with fans at a public meet and mingle event at Buhk Park near the Alex Surf Club from 5-6pm on Wednesday.