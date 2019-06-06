'Mentor' firefighter recognised for 67 years of service

50 YEARS AWARDS: NSW RFS stalwart Stan Hogan (second from right) was recognised for his 50 years service with Grevillia Brigade. He is pictured with Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow, Kyogle councillor Kylie Thomas, Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and RFS Chief Superintendent Tim Butcher.

FIGHTING fires, assisting at car crashes, helping other agencies at floods and dealing with Hazmat incidents - there's no doubt our volunteer firefighters give their all to serve their community.

So it was fitting that, at a special event last month, the NSW Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Zone, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and NSW RFS Assistant Regional Manager Chief Superintendent Tim Butcher, joined other community leaders to thank 54 recipients with Long Service Medals.

"These members do not volunteer their time for the accolades, however these medals are a proud acknowledgement of the commitment shown by these individuals over the years," Mr Gulaptis said.

"More than 1200 years of service will be recognised... and I know that the community is thankful for the world-class level of fire protection afforded to them by volunteers across the Northern Rivers Zone.

"I personally extend my gratitude to all of our dedicated firefighters for their continued service to and for the community."

Chief Superintendent Butcher said he was honoured to present Vinnie Johnson with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Clasp of his NSW RFS Long Service Medal.

"Vinnie joined the Shannonbrook Brigade at the age of 16, just two years after it was formed following a fire that swept through the area in 1952," Chief Supt Butcher said.

"A mentor to many over the years, Vinnie was captain of the brigade for 11 years and is now still very active as deputy captain and I congratulate him on 67 years' service."

Chief Supt Butcher also acknowledged the contribution of Cecil Battistuzzi, Robbie Graham and Stan Hogan for their respective 50 years of service.

"Cecil joined the Clunes Brigade in 1968 as a founding member and continues to deliver his commitment to protecting the community and supporting his colleagues," Chief Supt Butcher said.

"Well done to Robbie on his 50 years' service with the Goolmangar Brigade of which he has been a member since 1969. He is a dependable, experienced and respected member of his brigade.

"Stan continues to be a valued member of the Grevillia Brigade, and has been instrumental in training many young members over the years after instigating a Junior Brigade."

He said each volunteer demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment to their community.

"I offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the NSW RFS staff and volunteers who continue to work hard for their communities," he said.

"We must also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of these and all volunteers.

"We know it takes their support and patience to help Rural Fire Service members do what they do."