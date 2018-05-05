Mentally ill former rugby league star to remain in jail

A man has been jailed over a knife-point siege at Casino's Hotel Cecil.

A man has been jailed over a knife-point siege at Casino's Hotel Cecil. Susanna Freymark

HE WAS dishevelled, anxious, and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he turned up to Casino Police Station on the morning of May 24 last year.

Audley Walker, 51, was haunted by ghosts.

The Bundjalung man told police the lives of his children had been threatened by "Caspa", a man just released from Grafton jail.

He told them Caspa had threatened to burn his children.

He was desperate for police to investigate but the officers told him they needed more information.

An agitated Walker left police and ventured to the nearby Caltex service station, asking a man at the pumps for a cigarette.

When the man said he didn't smoke, Walker pushed him on the shoulder and punched him in the head. He punched him again as the man tried to get into his car and called for help.

Walker left as the service station attendant came to the man's aid, and walked over the Cecil Hotel.

It was there that he plucked two steak knives from the cutlery section and approached the female bar attendant.

"This is a hold up," he said. He wrapped his left arm across her neck and held one of the knives to her throat.

"I'll slit her throat... someone is going to get killed today," he warned the manager.

But Walker didn't want money. He wanted the police to investigate "Caspa", the ghost inside his head.

When police arrived, he gave them an address where he believed Caspa to be. But it was a local accountancy business.

In an increasingly tense standoff lasting for almost an hour, Walker became more and more agitated.

His eyes became wide and glazed over and at different times was seen talking to an imaginary person over his shoulder.

He was seen having "fluent conversations with people who weren't there".

The woman in his grasp was terrified.

He made her write down a list of names of people who had gone missing to be investigated by police.

On a few occasions he had her pour him schooners of beer as he held her.

"I'm leaving here in a body bag," he said.

She told him she had children.

At some point when he went to pour another beer, he momentarily loosened his grasp and she desperately ran for safety.

Immediately police tasered Walker and brought him to the floor.

Later he was asked in a police cell about his actions: "I went crazy, I don't know, I just went crazy," he said.

What is now known is that Walker had for years suffered from a case of undiagnosed schizophrenia - which was compounded by a recent binge on alcohol and cannabis.

In sentencing Walker in Lismore District Court today, Judge Julia Baly said his moral culpability was "significantly reduced" as a result of his undiagnosed condition.

"Clearly... the offender's mental illness caused these offences... it was either the sole cause or the main cause of his peculiar offending on this day," she said.

"The offence was unplanned and the offender was not fully aware of the consequences of his actions."

The court heard Walker suffered from a "general sense of being persecuted and haunted" and experienced frequent "delusions, hallucinations and thought disorder".

A forensic psychiatric report noted he suffered from a "poorly treated mental illness and chronic substance abuse", rather than an underlying antisocial personality.

In fact, references from those who knew him in his days as a local star rugby league player pointed to his gentle nature.

A letter from a former coach described him as "dynamic presence" capable of turning a game on the field, and off it, a "gentle carefree character" a "friend of many and with many friends".

The coach described the offences as "not the character that Audley is".

Another man who knew Walker for 25 years as a player and coach, described him as "always friendly" and a "pleasure to coach".

The court heard his criminal record came later in life and appeared to be related to impulsive and disorganised behaviour.

He didn't start drinking until his mid-20s after a "happy childhood".

Judge Baly said Walker had been diagnosed while in custody and had a plan to deal with his illness, and the support of his family.

But she said his future prospects and risk of reoffending were very dependent on him dealing with his substance abuse and mental illness.

Walker was sentenced to a total 5 years jail for the events of that day, with a three year non-parole period.

Taking into account time served he will be released on May 23, 2020.