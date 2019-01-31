Menu
A Northern Rivers woman has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged home invasion.
Mental health issues to be raised at home invasion trial

Liana Turner
31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman accused of a home invasion has pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Natasha Egypt Searle, 44, of Drake, appeared calm in the dock of Lismore District Court as she was formally arraigned on Wednesday.

Ms Searle entered not guilty pleas to her charges of aggravated break and enter, detaining a person in company and stealing property from a dwelling.

The court heard the allegations related to an alleged home invasion at a Firestone Drive, Banora Point home on or about December 3, 2017.

Barrister Ben Cochrane told the court the trial was unlikely to involve a jury.

"It's in fact more likely to be a judge-along trial where mental illness will be raised," he said.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna confirmed the allegations involved a sole victim.

The court heard Ms Searle's theft charge related to her allegedly taking a mobile phone and other items from the house.

Judge Wells excused Ms Searle from appearing in court when the matter is briefly mentioned on March 7.

Her trial has been listed for March 11.

