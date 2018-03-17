Mental health survey for our entertainers

SURVEY: Entertainment Assist is conducting research into mental health among people working in the industry.

ENTERTAINMENT Assist, an organisation that promotes enhancement of mental health within Australian entertainment, is conducting research into mental health among people working in the industry, in association with Everymind.

Given the high amount of artists, performers, actors, film crew and other creatives living on the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas, it's important locals are aware of this initiative.

Findings from the study will inform the development and implementation of a Prevention First Framework for Mental Health in the Australian Entertainment Industry.

Entertainment Assist's 2015 research study, in association with Victoria University, identified Australian entertainment industry people are in "severe distress" with a suicide rate double that of the general population, depression five times higher and moderate to severe anxiety 10 times higher.

All professionals working with the Australian entertainment industry are invited to complete a survey to share thoughts regarding the mental health needs of industry people, how they should be supported and what are considered the most pressing issues.

The survey can be completed in less than 25 minutes and will help guide the development of programs aimed at enhancing mental health and well-being, specifically tailored to the needs of Australian entertainment industry professionals.

All responses to the survey remain strictly confidential.

Visit www.bit.ly/MHEntertainAAWE