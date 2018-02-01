Mental health receives boost to its ranks

The recent graduates from the 2017 intake of the Transition to Mental Health Nursing Program run in Lismore.

The recent graduates from the 2017 intake of the Transition to Mental Health Nursing Program run in Lismore. Contributed

FIVE new faces have joined the mental health nursing ranks following the graduation of participants in the Transition to Mental Health Nursing Program.

Running since 2012, the program provides first and second year registered nurses with a supportive learning environment to complete academic studies and work placements in a variety of locations and wards, including Tweed, Lismore and Byron Bay.

Richmond Clarence Mental Health Network manager Warren Shaw said the program was also a great introduction to mental health nursing.

"It's a fantastic way to test the waters and be in a supported environment," Mr Shaw said.

"It is one of the major ways to attract nurses to mental health nursing."

Four of the five 2017 graduates have now gained permanent employment with the Richmond Mental Health Network, with the fifth candidate planning to work casually in the region.

"This is a fantastic outcome both for the participants and the local health services," Mr Shaw said.

Since the program began, more than half of the 28 graduates have gone on to work in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

"The new graduates keep our whole workforce fresh, and our senior nurses get a lot from running the program as well," Mr Shaw said.

Entry into the program is through a competitive recruitment process.

