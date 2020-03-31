Mental health of woman accused of stabbing is questioned

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher will have her mental health assessed, a magistrate has ordered.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a related charge of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was mentioned before Lismore District Court on Monday, where Judge Jeff McLennan ordered a mental health fitness inquiry for the woman.

The inquiry will be held on May 1 before the Lismore District Court and is expected to take one hour.

The woman, who remains in custody, will appear via video link.

She did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.