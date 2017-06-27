Mental Health Inquiry deadline extended

CCTV footage of Mental health patient Miriam Merten staggering up and down the hospital corridor for more than hour covered in faeces and blood while the two nurses on duty mopped the floor. Timestamp 6:47:25.

THE deadline for public submissions to the Public Accounts Committee on its health care inquiry has been extended.

Ballina MP, Tamara Smith, said she was pleased to hear the deadline had been extended to July 31.

"I was pleased to receive a letter from the chair of the Public Accounts Committee stating that the Management of Health Care Services in NSW Inquiry will extend its deadline from the end of this month until the end of July, to enable more people in the Northern Rivers Region to make submissions," Ms Smith said.

"This is in large part due to the public and media attention around the case of Miriam Merten at Lismore Base Hospital, and the news that her treatment would be considered as part of this Inquiry instead of as a separate Inquiry."

"Members of the public or organisations who are concerned about the funding and resourcing of mental health services in this region can make a submission via email or the website and they can request a confidential submission if they do not wish their name to be used."

"If systemic abuse of mental health patients is occurring, or if resourcing of mental health services are lacking, this needs to be brought to light and dealt with," said Ms Smith.

Written submissions close on July 31, 2017.

Submissions can be made by emailing pac@parliament.nsw.gov.au or visiting this website.