Mental health clinic continues to provide support

ANYONE seeking mental health and substance-use treatment at The Buttery will continue to have access to its programs, as the nation grapples with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Buttery confirmed staff are continuing to deliver its programs with due regard to the care needs of clients, their safety and the safety of staff.

The Buttery conducts a range of residential and community-based treatment programs across the Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast, providing treatment for adults and young people with mental health, substance-use and gambling issues.

Where possible, community-based clients will be able to access treatment and support via phone, Skype or video conferencing.

The Buttery CEO, Leone Crayden, said the health of clients currently in residential programs is being safeguarded by appropriate isolation measures.

“We are mindful that many of our vulnerable clients who have substance-use, gambling or mental health issues are dealing with increased anxiety due to the pandemic,” Ms Crayden said.

“We are fully committed to assisting them, while being aware of the need to safeguard their health and the health of staff.

“We are doing our utmost to prevent the spread of the virus and following all government health recommendations.

“We trust that our many supporters in the community and our NSW Health and Commonwealth Government funding partners will continue supporting the work of The Buttery which is more vital for people at this time than ever.”

In 2019, more than 2400 clients took part in a Buttery program, coming from a wide area from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie and west to Kyogle and the Dorrigo Plateau.

For more details, visit www.buttery.org.au.