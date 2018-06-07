Mental health assessment for domestic assault accused

A man has faced court for the first time charged with domestic violence matters from January last year.

A man has faced court for the first time charged with domestic violence matters from January last year. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN who was extradited to the Northern Rivers on domestic violence charges will remain behind bars until he can receive a mental health assessment.

Defence solicitor Tom Saunders represented the 27-year-old, who appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court today.

Mr Saunders lodged pleas of not guilty to all of the man's charges and said it would have been "ideal” for the man to be seen by a mental health nurse.

But the court heard the nurse based at the Lismore Courthouse was on leave, and had not been replaced.

The 27-year-old was yesterday extradited from Queensland and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate, contravene AVO, and resist arrest, as well as unrelated traffic matters.

Mr Saunders said his client was "entitled to the presumption of innocence” and also noted the man had just been released from a mental health facility prior to the alleged assault on his former partner on January 24 last year.

The woman allegedly required treatment for a deep cut to her leg and other injuries as a result of the incident.

Police allege the man fled the scene when they attempted to arrest him at the Muli Muli address.

He told the court his client had not been actively on the run from police, but had been asked to move to Queensland - by the complainant - before the charges were laid.

The accused has recently been living with his new partner in the Townsville area.

"That's where my client has a house and he lives there with his fiancee, who is not the complainant in this matter,” Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders asked for the man to be released on bail, primarily so he could access mental health treatment in Queensland.

"He would be able to report to Townsville Police Station,” he said.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed the man's release, citing the "strong case' and the alleged victim's safety.

He did, however, acknowledge there was no contact between the two in the almost 17 months since the alleged incident.

"While I note the allegations are serious, the allegations date to 2017,” Mr Gradisnik said.

Magistrate Albert Sbrizzi said there was a "lack of specific information” about the mental health treatment the man would receive if released on bail.

"I'm not satisfied on the information I have at this stage,” Mr Sbrizzi said.

Mr Sbrizzi remanded the man in custody and adjourned the matter to June 18, when the Justice Health nurse is expected to be back.

Mr Saunders said he might make a further application for bail, or an application for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act, on that day.