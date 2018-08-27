Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mental as Anything play at Cherry St Sports Club in Ballina yesterday.
Mental as Anything play at Cherry St Sports Club in Ballina yesterday. Liana Turner
News

Mental as Anything play through deluge

Liana Turner
by
27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

HUNDREDS braved the rain to see Mental as Anything take to the stage in Ballina yesterday.

Cherry St Sports Club operations manager Brad Benson said the live music and barbecue event was initially planned for the greens.

But an unexpected albeit much-needed deluge saw the crowd take cover under the club's deck.

"We just thought it'd be the perfect venue,” Mr Benson said.

"We've had six weeks without rain and of course, it rains, but we need the rain so we've got to be happy about that.”

Mr Benson said they made the relocated event work, and the crowd was no less happy when the band's set began.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We've had a lot of people say they haven't seen them for 20 years and they still hold them really high up on their list of people they want to see,” Mr Benson said.

The day was helping a good cause, too; $2 from every barbecue box and $1 from every beer sold went toward helping drought-stricken farmers.

Mr Benson said the club had also been heavily involved in the Buy a Bale effort and customers have been hugely generous.

"We've had ladies come in that are on a pension giving us cheques for $200,” he said.

"The community support has been awesome.”

"People have said it's a shame about the rain but we need it.

"I hope a lot of it goes out west.”

ballina cherry street bowling club mental as anything
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Big names turnout for inaugural Ballina Triathlon

    premium_icon Big names turnout for inaugural Ballina Triathlon

    News Pro athletes and first-timers gathered for NX Sports' newest event for the Far North Coast.

    • 27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Council consider restricting acces on popular beach road

    premium_icon Council consider restricting acces on popular beach road

    Council News Council looks at options to control traffic on Seven Mile Beach Rd

    • 27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    How to juggle the stress of work, life and family

    premium_icon How to juggle the stress of work, life and family

    Business This Goonellabah woman is helping small business owners

    • 27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    7 things that could transform Lismore

    premium_icon 7 things that could transform Lismore

    News These seven things could make Lismore a better place

    • 27th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners