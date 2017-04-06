Men's shed sunk in Lismore floods

LISMORE MEN'S SHED: The shed's equipment stock was destroyed in the March 2017 floods.

THE Lismore Men's Shed has been devastated in the floods, losing an estimated $100,000 worth of tools and fittings.

Judy Sparnon, wife of shed president George Sparnon, said the men had been cleaning out the wreckage since Sunday at the Lismore Showgrounds site.

"They're still fighting their way through the rubbish,” Ms Sparnon said.

The organisation was planning to become officially incorporated this week, allowing it to access official grants and sponsorship. That's on hold until it can find a way to recover from the massive loss.

"Five years of hard yakka has gone down the drain, literally,” Ms Sparnon said.

She said they needed a timber dropsaw, metal dropsaw, bandsaw, industrial vacuum cleaner, stick welder, mig welder, bench grinders, and an urn.

Retired tradesmen or deceased estates may have second hand tools and equipment invaluable to the the shed.

The club is also now looking for a new site.

Please contact George on 0404 332 765.