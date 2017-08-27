Men's Shed gets a fit-out

Two members of the Bangalow Men's Shed at the event on Thursday, using the kitchen facility, which some of the $45,000 grant money went towards.

WORKERS at the Bangalow Men's Shed have been busy fitting out the shed since it was granted $45,000 in funding by the Community Building Partnerships program.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith visited the shed to see the progress, said: "The grants are designed to improve community facilities to encourage people to participate in activities and community groups and the Men's Shed project is a great example of that.”

While the shed has equipment for men to meet and work on woodwork or metal work projects it also has a general meeting space and kitchen at the back which other community groups are encouraged to use.

"The Men's Shed movement is a great way for men, both young and old to meet, make friends and engage with their community. The work that the members of Bangalow Men's Shed have done to get their shed up and running has been fantastic and I am delighted they have gotten this funding to continue developing and improving their space,” Ms Smith said.

The Bangalow Men's Shed is situated at the end of Station Street near the corner with Deacon Rd and welcomes new members. Contact Brian Mackney at 0413 679 201.