Men's shed buoyed by Rotary support

COMMUNITY KINDNESS: Rotary Club of Lismore president, Neil Woods (on left) presented Lismore Men's & Community Shed president George Sparnon with a 20ft shipping container and a $1000 voucher for Summerland Tools. L-R Liam Brunner, Rod MacGregor, Brian and Carol Wheatley, Peppa the Men's Shed mascot, Stuart Gibbons, Ernie Pagotto and Ian Botterell.

AFTER the Lismore Men's Shed was devastated by the recent storms and floodwater, members have been delighted by the kindness shown by Rotary clubs near and far.

On Tuesday morning, thanks to the Rotary Club of Lismore, a 20 foot shipping container was delivered and placed next to the Lismore Men's and Community Shed at the city's showgrounds.

There were smiles all round as the container was put in place, then Rotary Club of Lismore's president, Neil Woods, formally handed it over to George Sparnon for them to use for secure storage of plant and material.

Mr Woods also presented a $1000 voucher for Summerland Tool Supplies as the LM&CS to replace a few of the significant amounts of tools and equipment lost in the flood.

"This generous voucher donation comes to you from the Rotary Club of Eastwood/Gladesville,” Mr Woods said.

"We are continuing Rotary's pledge to source goods and services locally.”

Mr Sparnon shook Mr Woods hand and said the members were thrilled and very grateful for their wonderful support.

"We are very thankful to Rotary for their generosity,” he said.

"In fact we are very grateful to everyone in the community who has been supporting us.”

The LM&CS is a key method of delivering men's health services in the region by providing mateship and support for blokes who need an escape, or just someone to talk to.