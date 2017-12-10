Men's group need a bigger shed ... and women are invited

ABOVE: Tony Smith from Lismore City Lions presents a cheque for $3000 to George Sparnon, president of the Lismore Men's Shed to help with repairs from this year's flood.

THE Lismore Men's and Community Shed has received some much-needed help with repairs after the March flood.

The shed was badly flooded, but is now back up and running thanks to plenty of hard work by members, who worked tirelessly over many hours.

Now the Lismore Lions Club has joined the party, presenting the group with a $3000 cheque towards its "essential continued future for the community".

The men's shed is continuing to grow in membership and the current shed, under the main grandstand at the showground, is presently becoming too small and in dire need of larger premises to enable them to fulfil their proposed future goals.

The group is a not for profit community based organisation which help solder people in the community with minor repairs in their homes, bringing men together to discuss any health issues, as they feel more comfortable talking to other men in an informal situation, just a cup of coffee, chat and companionship.

When a larger and safer environment is available, they are planning to add an area for women to use or teach skills and mentor younger people.

Bird traps are being made to catch pest birds, such as mynahs, which attack other birds, also possum nesting boxes for the area and many more jobs are in the pipeline. A ping pong table table has been built for the blind.

The Lismore Men's and Community Shed is seeking sponsorship or donations for a larger shed.

Phone the president George Sparnon 0404 332 765 or shed coordinator Ian Bottrell on 0427 517 594.