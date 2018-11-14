Menu
The case was heard in Mackay Magistrates Court. Pexels
Menacing phone calls, texts land Mackay miner in court

BOMBARDING a woman with menacing phone calls and texts during a fiery feud between two families has not ended well for a miner from South Mackay.

Joshua James Mackenzie, 23, appeared before Mackay Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

On November 7, prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told Magistrate Damien Dwyer that Mackenzie had "phoned the victim approximately 29 times" and "sent four text messages" between July 5 and July 8.

Mackenzie had been recorded by the recipient of the calls "yelling" and "swearing", becoming "increasingly more abusive" as the communications piled up.

In defence, solicitor Catherine Luck, of Taylors Solicitors, conceded Mackenzie "acted extremely poorly" in the circumstances.

She said he was "extremely remorseful" and had been struggling with the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

Mr Dwyer said Mackenzie had a "nasty (criminal) history", but did note there were no similar offences on the defendant's record.

Mackenzie's matter was ultimately discharged "without proceeding to conviction".

However, he was placed on a good behaviour order for 12 months, with recognisance of $900.

