Men to face trial over armed robbery allegations

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino where the alleged robbery took place. Hamish Broome

FOUR men accused of involvement in an armed robbery at Casino are due to face a trial later this year.

Tyrone Timothy Williams, 23, Tyler Samuel Williams, 29, Leonard Charles Langford Baker, 46, and Tyrall Eric Cowan, 32, are accused of being involved in a robbery at a Casino service station on March 25 last year.

The four men were not formally arraigned when their matter went before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, but the allegations against them were set down for a trial in June.

Tyrone Williams, of Coraki, is charged with armed robbery and armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm.

Tyler Williams, from Casino, is charged with robbery and armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm and robbery in company.

Mr Baker, of Lismore, and Mr Cowan are each charged with being principal in the second degree to one count each of armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm and robbery in company.

At the start of the brief hearing, Judge Dina Yehia said the background noise coming from Tyrone Williams' audio visual suite in custody was problematic.

While Mr Williams was sitting silently in the video link booth, loud noises could be heard from behind a closed door.

"There is an inordinate amount of noise coming from staff from the correctional facility,” Judge Yehia.

"I do not criticise them for that but it's one of the reasons procedures by AVL are inadequate.”

The court heard Mr Baker, also in custody, was at his work site at Mid North Coast Correctional Centre and was not able to appear by video link.

Tyler Williams, who is on bail, appeared in the dock of the court room while Mr Cowan, also on bail, was not required to appear.

The court heard the trial was estimated to run for four or five days, and would involve a "single issue” of contention.

Judge Yehia set the trial down for June 24, with a pre-trial mention four days prior.

Baker and Tyrone Williams did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.