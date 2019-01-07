Men to face drug charges after reports of gun threat

Two men have been granted bail after police allegedly found a host of drugs in their possession.

REPORTS of a man pointing a firearm at another person from a car window have led to two arrests over drug and other offences.

Nimbin police received reports of the man pointing a gun at someone on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police attended a licenced premises at The Channon at 5pm.

There, officers searched a Modanville man and allegedly located .44 grams of cocaine, cannabis, $990 in cash and a USB stick believed to have been stolen, Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and goods in custody.

Sen Cnst Henderson said a 22-year-old man from Lillian Rock was also searched, as was his car.

Police allegedly found methylphenidate hydrochloride, 6.2 grams of methylamphetamine (ice), two distress flares, one 9mm bullet, gloves and a balaclava.

He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a restricted substance and possessing ammunition without holding a licence.

Both men were granted strict conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court next month.