Crime

Men suffer head, back injuries in alleged assault at Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
5th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
Police are investigating after an alleged assault in Ipswich last night.

The incident occurred at a private residence at Ebbw Vale just after 7pm.

Paramedics, including critical care staff, attended and treated two patients at the scene.

The first, a male in his 40s, sustained head and back injuries.

"He was later transported in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board," a QAS spokesperson said.

"The second patient, a male patient of unknown age, with head injuries was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital."

In another incident also involving paramedics last night, a man was treated for a head injury after a single-vehicle crash on Lakes Drive at 6.43pm.

He was transported to Gatton Health Service in a stable condition.

assault ebbw vale qas ambulance qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

