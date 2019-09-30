Men still to enter pleas after massive drug bust

Police at the scene of a raid at Casino.

Police at the scene of a raid at Casino. Marc Stapelberg

TWO men arrested as part of a massive drug bust in the Northern Rivers are set return to court next month.

Nathan John Bryant, 37, and Robert Peter Magee, 44, are yet to enter formal pleas for multiple drug and firearm charges, after they were both arrested last month in connection to a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Police in late August arrested at least nine people as part of Strike Force Balsillie, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods from the region.

Mr Bryant was charged with six offences including supply prohibited drug greater than small quantity, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and possess prohibited drug.

Police will allege he was observed on multiple occasions supplying cocaine and methylamphetamine in Casino between June and August this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Magee is charged with seven offences including possess prohibited drug, possess restricted/prescribed substance, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without licence and not keep firearm safely.

Both men had previously been granted bail.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden instructed both men to enter pleas when they are next to appear at Casino Local Court on October 10.