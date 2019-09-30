Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a raid at Casino.
Police at the scene of a raid at Casino. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Men still to enter pleas after massive drug bust

Aisling Brennan
by
30th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men arrested as part of a massive drug bust in the Northern Rivers are set return to court next month.

Nathan John Bryant, 37, and Robert Peter Magee, 44, are yet to enter formal pleas for multiple drug and firearm charges, after they were both arrested last month in connection to a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Police in late August arrested at least nine people as part of Strike Force Balsillie, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods from the region.

Mr Bryant was charged with six offences including supply prohibited drug greater than small quantity, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and possess prohibited drug.

Police will allege he was observed on multiple occasions supplying cocaine and methylamphetamine in Casino between June and August this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Magee is charged with seven offences including possess prohibited drug, possess restricted/prescribed substance, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without licence and not keep firearm safely.

Both men had previously been granted bail.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden instructed both men to enter pleas when they are next to appear at Casino Local Court on October 10.

casino local court drug bust northern rivers crime strike force balsillie
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    News THE Rural Fire Service has posted terrifying footage of the fast-moving fire near Tenterfield, showing a farmer desperately trying to save livestock.

    20 top photos from the Lismore Master Games

    premium_icon 20 top photos from the Lismore Master Games

    News 11th Master Games in Lismore: 1670 competitors, 13 different sports.

    Byron musician jumps from busking to headlining

    premium_icon Byron musician jumps from busking to headlining

    Whats On Kyle Lionhart has unveiled his debut album, Too Young