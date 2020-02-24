Men speak out against family violence

“AS A man I stand here, proud to be a man but also embarrassed by the actions of other men towards their partners.”

Casino’s Alf Green was at the March Against Violence in Evans Head.

He spoke softly and clearly about domestic violence and why he supported the march.

“I believe in what they are doing here today, they’re putting it out on the table,” Mr Green said.

A small group marched with banners highlighting the different types of family and domestic violence and walked from the council chambers to the breakwater at Evans Head.

As they walked many people spoke about the recent murder of Hannah Baxter and her three children by her estranged husband when he doused them with petrol and lit their car on fire in a Brisbane suburb.

Jill Samuels read out the ages of the 74 women killed in Australia in 2019 and the dates they were killed. Twenty-seven children also died through family violence last year.

It is why they march, to highlight the issue and start conversations about violence in the home.

Fiona Miller worked in the family violence area for 23 years.

“We want to break the stigma and silence around family violence,” Ms Miller said.

The march was organised by the Richmond Valley Family Violence Liasion Committe and is held annually at a different location each year.

What can men do? Mr Green had an answer.

“Love and respect women because women have changed men’s lives for the better,” he said.

Patrick Deegan was at the front of the march holding a banner.

“It’s a whole community issue,” Mr Deegan said.

“Everyone needs to play their part. Men in particular need to step up and call out sexist behaviour.”

Ms Miller urged people not to be bystanders of violence.

“Make a call to the police anonymously,” she said.

“Speak up and ask – are you okay?”