Two men remain in custody on firearms offences after a gun and ammo was allegedly stolen from a car in Kyogle.
Crime

Men remain in custody after gun, ammo stolen from car

Liana Turner
by
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
TWO men remain in custody after a firearm and other items were allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Kyogle.

Jordan Cheteucuti, 21, from Casino, and Trent Lee Carberry, 21, from Goonellabah, appeared briefly before Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

Police will allege Mr Carberry stole a .22 calibre pistol, ammunition, a magazine and bank cards from a vehicle on Roxy Lane between 6pm Tuesday and 7am Wednesday.

Police attended a government building on Geneva St, Kyogle, about 12.50pm on Wednesday and spoke with Mr Cheteucuti.

Mr Cheteucuti is alleged to have had ammunition in his possession at that time while Mr Carberry allegedly fled from the building.

Police will allege they later located Mr Carberry at a Norton St, Kyogle address and found a pistol, ammunition, a magazine, bank cards and steroids in his possession.

Mr Cheteucuti is facing charges of possessing ammunition without a permit, possessing an unauthorised pistol and receiving or disposing of stolen property.

Mr Carberry has been charged with stealing a firearm, larceny, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing an unauthorised pistol and possessing ammunition without a permit.

Mr Cheteucuti and Mr Carberry made no formal pleas and they will return to court on October 28 and November 4 respectively.

