Men of the mo: Local business supports men's health cause

This group of 25 men all grew a mo and raised money for men's health - with some help from James Frizelles, who sponsored them.
JASMINE BURKE
by

IF YOU happened by Lismore's James Frizelle's Automotive Group and noticed the male staff were donning moustaches this month, it was for a good cause.

Across all departments, 25 men gave it their best go at growing upper-lip facial hair for Movember, a cause which raises awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Service manager Jason Coram said they each donated $20, with $10 going to the winner and $10 going to the cause.

With a company donation of $2500, they came away with $2750 for Movember.

"There was a couple of apprentices that should've had two months,” Mr Coram said.

Although there was the hint of hair growth, three apprentices had to wear fake moustaches for the final group photo.

He was happy to reveal the best moustache went to Jacob Jones and the worst went to Lucas Martin.

The James Frizelle's group jumps on-board Movember each year.

"It's really awesome to see men getting involved for the great cause that is men's mental health,” Mr Coram said.

Lismore Northern Star
