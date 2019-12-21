Menu
Hottest calendar in 2020: Men in Kilks, featuring shirtless men and cheeky sayings sold out in month.
News

Men in kilts: Hottest gift for 2020

Amber Gibson
21st Dec 2019 12:57 PM
The Calendar Club at Lismore Square sold out of a ‘very cute’ calendar this year, featuring shirtless men wearing Kilts saying cheeky sayings.

Licensee Gina Horsfeild said its been hilarious to see more than 60 Men in Kilts calendar run off the shelves.

“Some people were purchasing it for themselves and others were purchasing it for their Secret Santa,” Ms Horsfeild said.

“They have cheeky, double entendre jokes inside which could sound quite innocent but also have quite a sexual connotation also.”

Ms Horsfeild said she was surprised that childrens calendars weren’t that popular this year with Calendar Club thinking the calendar designed from “Frozen” the childrens film would be a hit.

“I think the Northern Rivers is a little bit less commercial than that.”

Ms Horsfeild said some people buy ‘stacks’ of calendars in the lead up to Christmas as a traditional gift to family members.

“They come in looking for something very specific.”

Jess Russell who watched her son Stormi have his face painted a few stores down from Calendar Club said she was focused on practising minimalism at Christmas this year.

Stormi gets his face painted while sister Meeko waits her turn.
Stormi gets his face painted while sister Meeko waits her turn.

Ms Russel came to head to Lismore Square last minute to buy some shoes.

“I wanted to not waste a lot of stuff, I’m sick of all the plastic waste and just wanted to keep it minimal and make sure the kids appreciate stuff,” Ms Russel said.

“They did get some toys, two toys each and then just tried to do the stuff that they needed not wanted.”

