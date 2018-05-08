Men in court over Anzac Day assault

TWO men accused of being involved in an Anzac Day attack on a veteran have faced court.

Kyle Hudson, 35, of Nimbin, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court yesterday while Jake Norman Neil Walker, 31, of Goonellabah appeared via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre.

The court heard an Afghanistan veteran was at the Allsop Park, Nimbin cenotaph when he was approached by three men, knocked to the ground and robbed about 8pm on April 25. Mr Hudson was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm after being arrested at a Cullen St, Nimbin home on Saturday.

Mr Hudson's solicitor, Tracey Randall, said she had spoken to a possible witness about the alleged victim "exposing himself” to women in the park on the night of the incident.

Ms Randall did not apply for bail on Mr Hudson's behalf but said she planned to do so in two weeks time.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter until May 21 on that basis.

Mr Walker, arrested in Nimbin about 3pm on Friday, was charged with aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm, assaulting police, two counts of resisting police, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without a permit, possessing a weapon (a Taser) without a permit and having goods in custody suspected stolen.

His solicitor, Tom Saunders, said Mr Walker had no involvement in the violent robbery, but had helped police to identify the alleged assailants.

Mr Heilpern noted the prosecution case against Mr Walker's most serious charge was "weak”, and granted him bail on strict conditions.