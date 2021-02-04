Men guilty of crime spree told to stay out of ‘trouble’

Aaron Glaser, 23, plead guilty to four charges of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, robbery, enter dwelling with intent to steal and aggravated break and enter to commit serious indictable offence.

Two men guilty of a string of break and enter across the Lower Clarence have been told to stay out of “trouble” ahead of their sentencing.

Jack Edwards, 21, and Aaron Oscar Glaser, 23, were arraigned before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

Edwards plead guilty to three counts of break and entering a dwelling to commit larceny in circumstances of aggravation while in company.

The court heard the pair went on a crime spree between September 19 and 20 in 2019 in Yamba and Maclean.

The court heard the pair went on a crime spree between September 19 and 20 in 2019 in Yamba and Maclean.

According to court documents, Glaser entered the Caltex service station in Yamba and while holding a set of keys told the console operator “give me all the money in the till or I’m coming across the counter”.

Yamba Caltex

He robbed about $380 from the attendant, the court heard.

The police facts state from there Glaser and Edwards then committed a series of break and enters at a pawnbrokers and restaurant in Yamba, then a cafe in Maclean through the night of September 19 and early hours of September 20.

Glaser then went on to break in to three holiday homes in Iluka and Woombah.

Both will have other offences taken into account at the final sentencing, the court heard.

Glaser’s barrister Gemunu Kumarasinhe on Wednesday applied for his client to be reassessed for an appropriate sentencing, prefacing he believed Glaser was suitable for an intensive corrections order instead of full-time custody.

While Judge Jeffery McLennan said he thought the application was “ambitious”, he didn’t like to prevent any accused from undergoing such sentencing assessment.

Judge McLennan said he also saw fit to allow Edwards’ the same opportunity to undergo the sentencing assessment.

“What I’m going to do is consent to this request submission that a sentencing assessment report focusing on Mr Glaser’s suitability for an ICO be prepared with a suggestion from community corrections on what conditions best facilitate Mr Glaser’s rehabilitation in the context of reports that have been provided,” Judge McLennan said.

“I’m going to order a further report be obtained on behalf of Jack Edwards focusing on his suitability for an ICO and to see what conditions be proposed concerning the mental health of Mr Edwards.”

Judge McLennan told the co-accused to no get into “trouble” before the next court appearance.

“To maximise the most beneficial outcome for both of you, keep your noses clean,” he said.

The two men will reappear before Lismore District Court on March 26.