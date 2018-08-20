Men face court over alleged drug syndicate

One of the raids Byron Bay today, which formed part of a large operation spearheaded by Richmond Police District.

TWO men accused of being involved in a prison-linked drug ring will be sentenced on some charges.

Defence lawyer Vince Boss represented Sean Blazley 29, and Mark Stanley Magee, 53, before Lismore Local Court this morning.

The duo have been accused of being involved with a syndicate that had been supplying drugs to a NSW prison.

They were arrested during a string of raids across the region.

Blazley, who was in court, had previously pleaded guilty to his six charges of supplying a prohibited drug and Mr Boss today lodged a plea of guilty on his client's behalf to the charge of participating in a criminal group.

Blazley remains on bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court for sentence on all charges on October 2.

Mr Magee had been scheduled to face court via video link, but Mr Boss said this was "not required”.

Mr Boss earlier lodged not guilty pleas to Mr Magee's charges of supplying a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group activity, along with guilty pleas to possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

Today, Mr Magee pleaded guilty to two separate charged of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance.

He will be sentenced on the latter two charges before Tweed Heads Local Court on September 24, when his other charges will be mentioned.

Mr Boss said he hadn't received the entire police brief for the matter relating to Mr Magee's first four charges.

"In relation to the other matter I've been served with 90 per cent of the brief of evidence,” Mr Boss said.

"They sent it for sequences that seem to relate to some of the co-accused.”

Mr Boss asked for a six-week adjournment to confirm whether he had received all material relevant to his client.

"The material that's been served to far is, I think, about 700 pages,” he said.

He court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had declined to take carriage of Mr Magee's matter.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Magee's matters would have to be moved to Tweed Heads Local Court.

The remainder of the brief of evidence against relating to charges against Mr Magee is due on September 17 and he will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 24.

Mr Magee did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.