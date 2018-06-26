Men face court over alleged drug syndicate

The raid at Byron Bay, which formed part of a large operation spearheaded by Richmond Police District.

The raid at Byron Bay, which formed part of a large operation spearheaded by Richmond Police District. Nathan Patterson

TWO men accused of being involved in a large-scale drug syndicate have faced court.

Lismore man Sean Blazley, 29, yesterday sat with his hands clasped for his first appearance before Lismore Local Court since he was charged in late March.

This followed a sweep of police raids across the Northern Rivers, the Gold Coast and the Hunter region, in which officers attached to Strike Force Trevalsa arrested a group of men they allege were linked with a group supplying drugs to a Northern NSW correctional facility.

Defence solicitor Vince Boss lodged pleas of guilty to Blazley's six charges of supplying a prohibited drug of a small quantity.

He did not lodge a plea for his seventh charge of participating in a criminal group activity.

"There will be representations made in relation to that matter,” Mr Boss said.

Police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Lock said Blazley's charges would need to be referred to the DPP.

Blazley's matter was adjourned to July 23 and he remains on bail.

Co-accused Mark Stanley Magee, 53, meanwhile appeared before the court via video link.

The court heard Magee was facing two fresh charges of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance, which related to March 14.

Mr Boss last week lodged not guilty pleas to Magee's charges of supplying a prohibited drug of a small to indictable quantity and participating in a criminal group activity, along with guilty pleas to possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

The court heard the DPP had declined the option of prosecuting these charges, which will now remain in the local court.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered a police brief of evidence for Magee's matter be served by August 6 and he will return to court on August 20.

He is expected to lodge pleas for his fresh charges on that date.

Magee did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Police have alleged Magee's son, 26-year-old Corey David Edwards Magee, was directing the alleged syndicate.

He was charged with knowingly directing activities of a criminal group, an outstanding warrant, supplying large commercial quantities of prohibited drugs and ten counts of supplying a prohibited drug.

Fellow accused Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 22, has been charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited drugs and participating in criminal group activities.

Corey Magee and Vilkelis-Curas are due back in court on August 7.

Two other men have been charged over the alleged drug syndicate but are yet to front court.