Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay at a press conference detailing how 22, 000 pills were seized.
Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay at a press conference detailing how 22, 000 pills were seized.
Crime

Men face court after more than $500k in drugs, guns seized

Liana Turner
by
18th Feb 2019 6:22 PM
POLICE have seized more than half a million dollars' worth of drugs, firearms and gold bars.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police found more than 20,000 pills, or seven kilograms, of what police will allege is MDMA.

Det Insp Linsday said police would also allege they found guns and other drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, at the Tuckombil address, and in the Lismore area.

Tuckombil man Rowan Connell, 37, and Goonellabah man Andrew Black, 34 both appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Along with large commercial supply of a prohibited drug, they're each charged with possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing an unregistered firearm, possessimg ammunition without authority, dealing with the proceeds of crime and drug possession.

They did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

Both men are due to return to the court on April 16.

Strike Force Deveril was formed by the Richmond Police District drug unit last November to investigate the alleged supply of drugs in the Tuckombil area.

This led police to execute a search warrant on a Bundarra Park Drive, Tuckombil home on Saturday before arresting the two men.

"We're talking about the top end of our drug-dealing network,” Det Insp Lindsay said.

"These are very significant charges.”

Det Insp Lindsay said arrests like these were made possible by the Dob in a Dealer campaign, which Richmond police launched afresh last month.

"We cannot undertake these investigations without the help of the community and we would like to hear from anyone that had got any information about drug dealing in this command or any other command and they can do it through Crime Stoppers,” he said.

"This investigation is ongoing and we'd like to hear from anyone in the local community...if they have information.

"We're talking a large amounts of drugs.”

In a separate search warrant also conducted on Monday, police arrested another 37-year-old man who is assisting them with their enquiries.

As inquiries by Strike Force Deveril continue, anyone with information that may assist has been urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

