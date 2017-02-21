Men charged with bestiality over Nimbin pig, face court

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is led into the police station.

TWO Northern Rivers men who allegedly interfered with a pig and killed several chickens at a Nimbin permaculture farm last month will appear in Lismore Local Court this morning.

Bradley Presbury, 20, and Reece Parke, 22, were arrested just before Christmas last year over the offences, which allegedly occurred at the Nimbin Djanbung Gardens on the night of December 13.

The accused men were denied bail and may appear via video link this morning.

Both men are charged with two counts of torturing, beating, and causing the death of an animal, and one count of bestiality.