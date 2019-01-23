Menu
Three man are facing charges over an alleged break-in and attack on a man at The Channon.
Crime

Men charged over home invasion face court

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jan 2019 9:00 AM
THREE Nimbin men allegedly behind a home invasion will return to court next month.

Thomas O'Brien, 19, and Hillel Pulley, 25, remain on bail and appeared briefly before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

These men, along with 49-year-old Chris Michael O'Brien - who remains in custody - have been each charged with entering a dwelling with intent and reckless wounding in company over the incident on November 12 last year.

The group allegedly broke into a home on Nimbin St, The Channon, about 4.45pm that afternoon.

In court on Monday, Mr Pulley's lawyer Stephen Bolt said he wouldn't proceed with an application to vary his client's bail conditions.

The court heard "as much as possible" of the police brief of evidence in Mr Pulley's case was due to be filed by the start of this week.

The matter is due to return to Lismore Local Court on February 5.

