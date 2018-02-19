Menu
Men attempt to ram police car during cannabis bust

Two men have been arrested after they attempted to ram a police car at a remote commune near Nimbin.
Claudia Jambor
by

It's alleged the men drove their car toward the single police car when it approached the area accessible by a fire trail off Stony Chute Road, Wadeville.

Police quickly reversed and avoided crashing with the on-coming car.

Officers then moved to block the fire trail and trapped the men, both aged 24, on the property.

Officers followed the four-wheel drive tracks by foot and found and seized 50, mature cannabis plants up three metres high a short time later.

Police also located a well established watering system with weed sprayers, a petrol water pump and irrigation piping throughout the site together with fertiliser, water containers and buckets.

A local tip-off led police to investigate suspicious behaviour at the property about 1pm Sunday.

The men were arrested and taken to Lismore police station and charged with possess and cultivate cannabis and using a weapon to avoid arrest.

Both were released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.

Topics:  cannabis northern rivers community northern rivers crime police richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
