Men asked to take responsibility for bad driving

Men make up 74% of national road fatalities and are being asked to drive more responsibly.

Men make up 74% of national road fatalities and are being asked to drive more responsibly.

MEN are being urged to stop misbehaving on our roads with newly released statistics showing they make up a shocking 74% of national road fatalities. In the twelve months to November 896 males died on Australian roads. The statistics, released by the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) show that in comparison, 317 women lost their lives in that same time period.

Road Safety Education Limited program director Greg Rappo said: "Previously published data reports that male drivers are over-represented in dangerous behaviours. Men make up 80 per cent of all speeding drivers and 88 per cent of fatigued drivers. With many people now enjoying end of year celebrations it is of great concern to road safety authorities that men represent 88 per cent of all drink-drivers in fatal crashes”.

"What we're really worried about is that they're role models for young people in the car. So if they see their parents drinking and driving, or speeding, that really influences our younger drivers coming along.

"They see how their parents behave and think that's normal behaviour.

"Of course everyone needs to take care on the roads, but especially men”. Said Mr Rappo.

Road Safety Education Limited are specifically asking men to slow down, minimise their distractions, take regular breaks and just simply stop their risky behaviour.

The BITRE statistics also show that in November alone there were 37 fatalities in NSW, including both men and women. This is a whopping 48% increase compared to November 2016.