Men arrested after guns, chemicals found in alleged drug lab

Police have busted an alleged meth lab and accused two men of being the cooks on a remote property in the state's Southern Highlands.

Vision of the operation released by police showed a detailed set-up including sheds packed with chemicals, a pile of gas bottles, burners, large steel vats and hoses.

The bush laboratory in Harolds Cross, 30km south west of Braidwood, was found on Saturday morning following the establishment in August of Strike Force Bluffview in partnership with South Australia Police.

Police seized huge amounts of drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Picture: NSW Police

The lab was found just south of where the North Black Range fire which has burnt through more than 37,000ha.

Police allegedly found an elaborate ventilation system in the ceiling of one shed and a series of irrigation hoses, along with a 1000L reaction vessel. They allegedly also uncovered a shotgun, rifle, cash and phones.

Officers drove through bush tracks and dense vegetation to reach the property.

Police allege the lab was for methamphetamine production. Picture: NSW Police

Australian Federal Police arrested two men - a 37-year-old man from Seaford Rise in South Australia, and a 38-year-old man from Bill Hill on the mid-north coast.

Drug squad investigators allegedly found 45L of methylamphetamine oil at the site.

Police will allege the South Australian man travelled to NSW on Thursday and the pair had spent recent days cooking the meth oil.

Each of the men have been charged with manufacture prohibited drug (large commercial quantity) and are due to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday.