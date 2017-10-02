Men armed with golf club and timber arrested in Casino

Four men were arrested after attending a Casino premises with a golf club and length of timber.

Four men were arrested after attending a Casino premises with a golf club and length of timber. Contributed

FOUR people have been arrested and charged with affray after an incident in Casino.

Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police were called at 6.40pm on Sunday after four men attended an address in Callistemon St.

"It's alleged they were armed with a four foot length of timber and a golf club," she said.

"The occupant contacted police, who investigated the incident, and arrested all four males later that night."

They were charged with affray, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of prohibited drug.

If anyone witnessed the event they can contact police who are preparing a brief for court.