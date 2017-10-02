19°
News

Men armed with golf club and timber arrested in Casino

Four men were arrested after attending a Casino premises with a golf club and length of timber.
Four men were arrested after attending a Casino premises with a golf club and length of timber. Contributed
JASMINE BURKE
by

FOUR people have been arrested and charged with affray after an incident in Casino.

Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police were called at 6.40pm on Sunday after four men attended an address in Callistemon St.

"It's alleged they were armed with a four foot length of timber and a golf club," she said.

"The occupant contacted police, who investigated the incident, and arrested all four males later that night."

They were charged with affray, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of prohibited drug.

If anyone witnessed the event they can contact police who are preparing a brief for court.

Topics:  affray casino northern rivers crime richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
Friend's desperate plea: 'Please keep your eyes out'

Friend's desperate plea: 'Please keep your eyes out'

UPDATE: A friend has posted this photo on Facebook, saying it was the last photo taken of Selena Collinson before she disappeared.

High fire danger despite the rain

STAY ALERT: More rain may be on the way but the Rural Fire Service said Northern Rivers residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and have a bushfire plan just in case.

Tourists and residents must stay alert

Intruders pour kerosene over floor of 72-year-old's home

Police were called to a Lismore premises after neighbour called about a suspicious noise.

Lismore Police are on the hunt for the offenders

Young talent finalist on music talent competition

TALENT: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Cecilia Brandoilini in Battle of the Buskers 2017

Local Partners