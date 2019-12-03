Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Men armed with gel blasters spark fear on island

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Dec 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men armed with toy guns frightened unassuming swimmers on Magnetic Island.

Police are now investigating the incident which occurred at Mandalay Ave on Magnetic Island's Nelly Bay on Saturday.

About 5.45pm police were alerted to two men armed with a rifle and a pistol were in a pool area.

A witness reported one of the men pointed the pistol at a group of people in the pool.

When police arrived they seized two gel blasters and took a man into custody.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Barry Frugeal of Tactical Gel Blasters recently told the Townsville Bulletin using a gel blaster to cause fear in public could result in several years behind bars.

"If you shoot anybody that doesn't want to be shot at or you point it and intimidate with them … you face three to seven years (imprisonment)," Mr Frugeal said.

"If you're carrying an unconcealed gel blaster in public two years (jail)."

Mr Frugeal said people should treat gel blasters like a real firearm, even though they are classified as a toy in Queensland.

armed gel blasters guns toy guns

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

        premium_icon Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

        News THE council has advised that daily testing of the water supply is being done after torrential rainfall in the dam catchment area.

        Council to decide on allocating more funding to BMX track

        premium_icon Council to decide on allocating more funding to BMX track

        News LISMORE City Council will decide whether to allocate more funding to upgrade the...

        Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        premium_icon Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        News THE man was sentenced to two years in jail after he was arrested while fishing...

        Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        News RESIDENTS who ignore road closure signs and choose to drive around fire trucks in...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 12:30 PM