Men allegedly buy smokes and booze with break-in proceeds

Two men have been refused bail after an alleged break-in. Trevor Veale

TWO Northern Rivers will face court tomorrow after allegedly breaking into a home before using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol.

A couple were at home in Banora Point when two men broke in by climbing a side balcony railing and entering an an unlocked sliding door on Thursday evening.

Police said the men stole a wallet and jewellery from the home.

They will allege a credit card stolen from the home was used in a nearby supermarket to buy $80.85 worth of cigarettes and a 24-pack of Bundaberg Rum cans worth $94.99 a short time later.

Police investigated the following morning, and this led them to attend another Banora Point home.

There, a 20-year-old man was arrested and police alleged they found jewellery and the rum.

"As the man was arrested he violently struggled,” police said in a statement.

"He was searched and it is alleged police located a folding knife in one of his pockets.

"Police searched the residence and located cannabis leaf (and) one growing cannabis plant.”

Police will allege the man was on bail for unrelated offences.

They said he had breached bail by not reporting to police and not residing at a Casino address.

He was charged with aggravated enter, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property, two counts of resisting police, carrying a cutting weapon, possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

Another Casino man, 23, was also arrested at the Banora Point home.

Police said he had three outstanding warrants for two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, failing to appear in court, being carried in a conveyance without consent, two counts of stealing from a person and four counts of dishonestly obtaining property.

He was also charged with aggravated break and enter.

Both men were refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court tomorrow.