Men accused of supplying drugs to prisonors face court

A group have been charged over an alleged prison-linked drug syndicate.

A group have been charged over an alleged prison-linked drug syndicate. Marc Stapelberg

AN APPLICATION to put a man accused of involvement with a large prison-supplying drug syndicate in custody has been quashed.

Lismore Heights man Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 23, yesterday faced Lismore Local Court charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group activity.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik lodged an application, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to have Mr Vilkelis-Curas to be taken into custody.

Mr Gradisnik said this application was "on the basis of bail being approved to go to residential rehabilitation” but the court heard the accused had attended a rehab in Byron Bay and was now attending Narcotics Anonymous.

The matters of alleged kingpin Corey David Edward Magee, 26 - who faces 18 drug supply charges - Abdul Raouf Derbas, 25 and Matthew James Ivan, 26 also went briefly before the court yesterday.

Corey Magee is facing 17 drug supply charges, Mr Raouf is on one such charge and Mr Ivan is charged with reckless dealing with the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group activity.

Sean Blazley, meanwhile, previously pleaded guilty to six charges of drug supply.

Mark Magee will fight some criminal group activity and drug charges, and has pleaded guilty to some weapon and drug charges.