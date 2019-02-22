Men accused of manslaughter remain in custody

Two men were arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.

THE case against two Ballina men accused of manslaughter is expected to progress in a Lismore court.

Bradley Presbury, 22, and Justin Anderson, 26, were not required to appear when their matter went briefly before Ballina Local Court on Thursday morning.

The men were last year charged with manslaughter over the death of 38-year-old man Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks died at Gold Coast University Hospital three days after he was found unconscious on a footpath on River St, Ballina on May 13 last year.

Mr Presbury and Mr Anderson were then charged in June over the death of the Iluka man, who previously lived on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Mr Presbury is also facing charges of assault causing death, supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of committing an act to pervert the course of justice, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

Mr Anderson is also charged with possessing a prohibited drug and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

Magistrate Karen Stafford set both cases down for charge certification, when the prosecution will confirm charges they are proceeding with, before Lismore Local Court in April.

Mr Presbury and Mr Anderson, both of whom remain in custody, are due to appear by video link on that day.