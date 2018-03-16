MEMORY LANE: Young girl finds valuable stamp

An example of what the rare stamp would have looked like.

IT WOULD have been a philatelist's dream come true when they discovered a rare stamp in the hands of a 12-year-old girl.

It was March, 1965 when young Vicki Newport of Bolding St, Ballina found she had a stamp that could have been worth 1,500 pounds.

The five pence stamp was handed to her by her father as she had been collecting for eight months.

He had found the stamp on the street outside the Ballina Post Office on an envelope and tore it off to give to his daughter.

At first she threw it in her collection and didn't think anything of it until a school friend showed her an article in a stamp collector's monthly magazine that she realised she had a valuable stamp in her collection.

It was an Australian 1964 Christmas stamp which had a fault in its colour printing.

"It lacked the word 'Australia' in red and the red robe on one of the wise men depicted had not come out,” The Northern Star reported on March 16, 1965.

"In addition the band around the girl's head on the stamp printed in pale mauve instead of in red.”

"It was believed the error had been caused by the accidental lifting of the rollers on the printing press.”

Ten stamps had the faulty colour and a Launceston man had managed to obtain seven of them.

According to The Northern Star he had sold four of them, unused, in London for 1,000 pounds.

The three other faulty stamps had been missing until Vicky's turned up.

Vicky's stamp appeared to have been posted on February 2, 1965.

Lismore philatelist Laurie Woods said the franking of the stamp had increased its value and could possibly have been sold for 1,500 pounds.