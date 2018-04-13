Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house listed for sale 59 years ago in Lismore.
A house listed for sale 59 years ago in Lismore. Northern Star Archives
News

MEMORY LANE: The changing price of real estate

Samantha Elley
by
13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

WHEN auctioneers John Deegan & Co were in business in Lismore in 1959, house prices were a far cry from where they are today.

On this day 59 years ago one house on the market had two bedrooms with a sleep out, two large sun verandahs, a bathroom and even an office.

There was a garage and the house was furnished with wall to wall carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings.

It was on the market for the princely sum of 4,490 pounds.

There is also the house that had two bedrooms and a sleep out with one sunny verandah and an open fireplace.

It was located on park-like grounds and on the market for 3,900 pounds.

Farms on the market were going for 80 pounds an acre, making one dry run adjoining the town of 120 acres available for 9,600 pounds.

The land was rich, dark soil with an abundance of water, bitumen road frontage and an ideal building site.

A small business such as the milk bar and fruit shop that was on the market 59 years ago was 2,800 pounds with a guaranteed profit of 40 pounds per week.

Fast forward to today and on the real estate website, realestate.com.au, a three bedroom house under contract with one bathroom and one garage in Lismore has sold for $359,000.

A property on Lagoon Grass Road for 40 acres is available for $349,000 or $8,725 per acre.

down memory lane northern rivers history real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Say 'cheese' and here's to food festival

    Say 'cheese' and here's to food festival

    News A $15,000 grant will help a Northern Rivers food festival be bigger and better than ever.

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Dangerous Ballina bar a 'massive problem' for marina plan

    Dangerous Ballina bar a 'massive problem' for marina plan

    News With no plans for dredging, the $170m marina project is in doubt

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Piece of Lismore's history set to go under the hammer

    Piece of Lismore's history set to go under the hammer

    News Strong bidding expected on one of the region's oldest homes

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Do you know this man? Alstonville police need your help

    Do you know this man? Alstonville police need your help

    Crime A number of bins have been vandalised

    Local Partners