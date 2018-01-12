MEMORY LANE: Four lost in bush following tourist map

The four bushwalkers who travelled 25km in 48 hours after getting lost following a tourist map.

The four bushwalkers who travelled 25km in 48 hours after getting lost following a tourist map. The Northern Star archives

FORTY years ago this week a large search party of 80 police, army personnel, foresty men and bushwalkers underwent the task of finding four missing bushwalkers.

Edward Guy of Brisbane, his daughters Linda, 15 and Kathy, 16 and a family friend Deborah Carbery, 16 of Wiangarie had gotten lost in the dense tropical rainforest north-east of Kyogle.

They had gotten lost after they took an afternoon drive to look at a waterfall at Grady's Creek in Wiangarie State Forest two days previously.

Mr Guy told The Northern Star of the day it was a tourist map which had misled them.

According to Mr Guy the bush walk was designated by a dotted line on the map but got totally confused when the party found hundreds of tracks running in every direction.

It didn't help that the rain was steady and the group of four ended up walking over 25km in the 48 hours they were missing.

A dozen parties set out from a clearing above Grady's Creek on a blanket search between there and the Queensland border.

When they finally stumbled out of the bush to a farm at Pumpinbil the party admitted it was a survival kit they found during their travels that helped them survive.

It contained tinned food, biscuits, a blanket and matches, but their biggest problems were the rough terrain, low visibility and the fact they were only dressed in t-shirts and shorts.

When they came across the sign directing them to Pumpinbil, they followed this to safety unaware their searchers were combing the bushland they had just walked through.

Police from Murwillumbah met them at Pumpinbil, taking them back to the Carbery's home at Wiangarie for hot baths and a good night's sleep.

