MEMORY LANE: CWA votes on divorce report restrictions

RESTRICTING REPORTING: The details of a marriage break up in the newspapers read like a dirty tabloid.

RESTRICTING REPORTING: The details of a marriage break up in the newspapers read like a dirty tabloid. Supplied

IT WAS not uncommon for a newspaper to carry intricate detail of the reasons for divorce proceedings between couples in days gone by.

Desertion, adultery, violence. It was all laid bare in the courts for the media to pick through and report on and sometimes drew big crowds in the courtrooms.

When Charles Edward Kingsford-Smith applied to divorce his wife Thelma on the grounds of desertion The Northern Star reported:

"It was stated that when the divorce papers were served...(Mrs Kingsford-Smith) remarked 'I am glad this was going to be brought to finality.'"

The article went on to describe how she felt nothing for the famous aviator and that she had fallen for another man.

Then there is the case of William Blackstone who wanted to divorce his wife Elizabeth due to her "alleged habitual drunkenness and neglect of domestic duties".

Mrs Blackstone cross-petitioned for a judicial separation, on the ground of alleged habitual drunkenness and cruelty on his part.

As the details in these affairs became more sordid and graphic, affecting all family members and friends concerned, the Country Women's Association took a stand in 1946.

It called for a restriction of reporting in the case of divorce proceedings at its CWA North Coast Group council meeting in Casino on March 20.

"A resolution was passed urging that the publication of divorce cases in future be restricted to the names of the parties, the grounds of the petition, the findings and the judge's comments," The Northern Star of the day reported.

Mrs Coleville of the Maclean branch said, although a bill was before the State House to restrict 'indecent proceedings' more needed to be done.

"Some of the papers were quite shocking in the way they reported these cases," she stated at the meeting.

"They had to consider not only the effect of such publication on the people concerned, but also on the children of the parties to these cases and on young people who read the newspapers."

Mrs Hillyard of Cedar Point agreed, saying life was too short to read unsavoury reports in the newspapers.

Restrictions mentioned above were already in place in England and Victoria at the time.

References