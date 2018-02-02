MEMORY LANE: Counting on her success

Pamela Goldthorpe B. Ec of Ballina and the northern country vice president of the RSL Alan Wilson.

IT WAS 46 years ago today that a Ballina girl broke down the barriers to an area of study considered a male bastion.

While it would be considered main stream today for women to study accounting, it was a major shake up back in 1972.

Pamela Fae Goldthorpe graduated at 21 years of age from the University of New England in that year with a Bachelor of Economics.

The daughter of Mr and Mrs Clarrie Goldthorpe of Newport Street, East Ballina at the time, was the only girl in a class of 80 students.

Ms Goldthorpe came away with two high distinctions, three distinctions, one credit and one pass.

"Accounting is just considered a man's world,” she had commented to The Northern Star at the time.

Asked why she chose to enter the field of accounting, Ms Goldthorpe had said she just didn't want to teach, one of the accepted options for women.

When she began at university she took a few accounting units, found she liked them then chose to continue in that field.

Ms Goldthorpe was fully aware of the discrimination she expected to receive once she started working.

"I am fully expecting to find it very hard to get going but I will persevere,” she had said to the paper.

"I think if employers have a choice, they would prefer a man.”

Ms Goldthorpe said she wasn't in favour of women's liberation in the 'extreme form' of the day, but rather something in between.

She was assisted in her schooling and later through university, by the Repatriation Department Education Scheme.