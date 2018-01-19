MEMORY LANE: 'Bright dome-shaped light in the sky'

Could this be similar to the light Brian Crittenden saw 60 years ago?

Could this be similar to the light Brian Crittenden saw 60 years ago? Contributed

OVER the years there have been many reports of strange lights in the sky, even from this reporter last year.

From as far back as the beginning of the 20th century people have reported lights in the sky in the Northern Rivers area.

That's what happened 60 years ago this week when Brian Crittenden, 21 of Casino claimed he saw a "bright dome-shaped white light" in the sky on January 14, 1958, driving home from his girlfriend's house in Shannonbrook.

Not only did he see the light but it also followed him.

"I was driving on Benn's Road at the time and the light appeared to fall behind some hills nearby," he told The Northern Star of the day.

"It then shot up from behind the hills and came towards me and then followed the car.

Mr Crittenden said he thought he was imagining it, but everytime he turned to look the light was still behind the car.

He said he was so frightened that he didn't even stop to change his flat tyre.

"I was certain I would strike another motorist when I came onto the Tenterfield Road and I was going to stop him so that he could verify the story," he said.

No drivers came across his path, however.

"As I approached Casino the light darted off in front of my car in a zig-zag fashion and it was very low."

Mr Crittenden then said the light disappeared towards the Casino aerodrome.

The next day Mr Crittenden went out to the aerodrome to see whether a strange plane had landed during the night.

"I have never been so scared before in all my life."

Mr Crittenden had assured the paper the only drink he had had that night was a soft drink at his girlfriend's place.