Memory Lane: Australia Day 20 years ago

Byron Shire Australia Day Young Citizen Lauralee Foulds, Citizen of the Year Maureen Ball and Sports achiever Julie Morris

Byron Shire Australia Day Young Citizen Lauralee Foulds, Citizen of the Year Maureen Ball and Sports achiever Julie Morris Northern Star archives

TWENTY years ago Australia Day was held on a summer scorching Monday but that didn't stop award recipients from being acknowledged for their community work.

Casino

Celebrations were held at QE Park with a traditional Aussie breakfast.

The ambassador was former Lismore police patrol commander Supt Charlie Sanderson and Citizen of the Year went to Dot Nardi.

Young Citizen of the Year was Connie Stuck and Community Event of the Year went to the Cow Carters' Ball.

Sports Star of the Year was Graham Russell and they even had Australia Day Baby '97 who was Bryce Yates.

West of the Range

There was a distinct rural theme with events like cow pat tossing, horse shoe tossing, rolling pin throwing and a pie-eating competition.

Rugby League legend Noel Kelly was the Australia Day ambassador, having toured with the Kangaroos in 1963, 1967 and 1968.

Citizen of the Year was Heather O'Malley of Mallanganee and Young Citizen of the Year Caroline Vary while Sportsperson of the Year was Sam Norton.

The inaugural Pioneer of the Year award went to Jean Winterton.

Kyogle

Billy tea and damper were on the breakfast menu with Citizen of the Year being awarded to William 'Jack' Murray and Young Citizen of the Year going to Heidi Green

Sportsman of the Year was Clinton Walters while the Heroic Deed Award went to Steven Hayes.

Richmond River

This area encompassed the Mid-Richmond area before amalgamation in early 2000s with Casino and Australia Day was held at the New Italy Museum complex.

Richmond River Shire's Young Citizen of the Year Daniel Ainsworth of Broadwater and Sportsperson of the Year Sarah Spargo of Coraki. Northern Star archives

Norma Wise received Citizen of the Year and 16 year old Daniel Ainsworth of Broadwater became Young Citizen of the Year.

Sarah Spargo became Sportsperson of the Year.

Ballina

Actor Shane Porteous, of A Country Practice fame, was the Australia Day ambassador and he along with Ricmond MP of the day, Larry Anthony encouraged everyone to say G'day to the person next to them.

Citizen of the Year was presented to Wollongbar's Margaret Webb while Pat O'Connor, captain of the Ballina-Lismore Lighthouse Surf Life Saving club was named Young Citizen of the Year.

The Southern Cross K-12 school won an award for hosting the best community event with its Charles Kingsford Smith Centenary celebrations.

Byron

Brunswick Heads was the place to be for Australia Day in the Byron Shire twenty years ago when the 11th annual Breakfast in the Park was held.

The ambassador was world champion boxer Kosya Tszyu and Citizen of the Year went to Maureen Ball.

Young Citizen of the Year was 19 year old Lauralee Foulds and Sports Achievement of the Year went to world grommet surfing champion Julie Morris of Suffolk Park.

Community Event of the Year went to the committee for A Taste of Byron.