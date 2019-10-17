Menu
ABOVE: The Zonta Club of Northern Rivers president Rosalie Kennedy in the garden for those who have suffered early pregnancy loss.
Memorial garden for families who have lost 'little angels'

Chyna Hayden
16th Oct 2019 11:00 PM
EVERY day, 282 Australian women experience early pregnancy loss before 20 weeks gestation - which is roughly 103,000 couples a year.

Tuesday marked International Pregnancy Loss Day, The Zonta Club of the Northern Rivers alongside the support of midwives from Lismore Base Hospital's Maternity Unity officially opened the Little Angels Memorial Garden - a quiet place dedicated to women and families who have experienced the loss of a child through either a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Located in the Lismore Memorial Gardens, Little Angels is an extension of the hospital's Zonta Room, a sanctuary for those families who wish to acknowledge their experience.

"They can spread their ashes or just spend time in our garden to reflect,” president of the Zonta Northern Rivers Club Rosalie Kennedy said.

"We've got a counselling service that runs through the hospital, but that's only one day a week.

"We need more people trained on grief counselling around pregnancy loss and so, that would involve more resources for families.”

