Manager of iconic Australian band and South Ballina resident, Chris Murphy, will be honoured will a memorial forest. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate
Entertainment

Memorial forest announced as tributes flow for INXS manager

Adam Daunt
21st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Tributes have poured out for former INXS manager and Ballina resident Chris Murphy in wake of his sudden passing on January 16.

The much loved music man had a short battle with mantle cell lymphoma before passing away at his home, Sugar Beach Ranch in Ballina.

Murphy’s family announced that they will establish the Christopher Murphy (CM) Memorial Forest on the property to honour his legacy and love of all things nature.

“He will be greatly missed. Chris was passionate about agriculture, horse breeding, racing pigeons, surfing and rugby. His competitive spirit seen on the polo field, ice hockey rink and in meetings was alive right to the end,” the Murphy Petrol Group said in a statement.

Affectionately known as CM, Murphy is most well known for managing Australian band INXS which became a worldwide icon and soundtracked a generation with some timeless anthems.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG CEO/chairman of Universal Music Group praised Murphy in a statement, for his ‘infectious passion’ and ‘wisdom’.

“All of us – I and my many colleagues – who have worked with Chris are heartbroken at the news of his passing,” he said.

“He had the boundless energy of a child, the infectious passion of a teenage and the smarts and wisdom of an experienced adult.

“I will sorely miss my friend … his intellectual curiosity, his incredible sense of humour and his kindness.”

To donate to the Christopher Murphy (CM) Memorial Forest, click here.

