WORLD PREMIERE: A still from Thank You Mother, a surfing film produced by Torren Martyn and Ishka Folkwell.
'Memorable' Byron surf film set to premiere

Jacqueline Munro
19th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
WHAT do you get when you cross two extremely talented Byron producers with an award-winning Australian film maker? A superb surfing film, that's what.

World-renowned Byron Bay surfer, Torren Martyn, 28, co-produced the film alongside fellow Byron resident Ishka Folkwell.

Thank You Mother is a "cinematic journey of surfing, simplicity and appreciation”.

The synopsis said the film "isn't afraid to be beautiful, stylish and sincere”, with a stunning score produced by Nick Bampton.

Martyn said the film began as a story about the act of creating a surfboard and the art of riding one, exploring the connection between Martyn and his friend, mentor and surfboard shaper Simon Jones from 'Morning of the Earth Surfboards'.

Shot on location in South Africa, Indonesia and Australia Martyn features in the film, while award-winning film maker Albert Falzon (Morning of the Earth, 1970) takes on the role of narrator.

Martyn said Ishka Folkwell's "original and artful approach to film making captures something of the essence of these places, bringing them to life on screen”.

"Thank You Mother is a film that celebrates appreciation of the simple things and stays with viewers long after they have watched it,” he said.

The film will premiere for the first time tomorrow night at the Byron Theatre from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $15, with 50 per cent of the profits going to seedmob.org, Australia's first Indigenous youth climate network lobbying for climate justice against climate change.

